Eureka Springs to have mask ordinance meeting

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Eureka Springs will host a special meeting for consideration of a face mask ordinance.

The meeting will be on Thursday, July 16 at 5 p.m., in the Auditorium at 36 S. Main St.

The meeting will be live-streamed to https://www.youtube.com/user/cityofeurekasprings/live.

COVID-19 Protocol for Public Meetings at The Auditorium:

• The audience is limited to 100 or fewer people.

• Face covering/masks are required worn at all times except for children 10 & under.

• Hand sanitizer is available at entrance/exits.

• Seating allows to maintain six feet social distance.

• Every other row of seating will be unoccupied.

• Please do not enter if you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or a recent loss of taste or have had exposure to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

• You may wish to refrain from entering if you are 65 years of age or older with underlying health conditions including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, sever obesity, asthma, or weakened immunity.

• You will be required to sign the log in sheet upon entry to The Auditorium.