BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville organization is working to bring awareness to the needs of youth mental health across Northwest Arkansas. Community Service, Inc., a nonprofit serving at-risk youth, will host the Brighter Days event from 6-8 p.m. on March 2 at Thaden Field.
Attendees will have hors d’oeuvres from area chefs and restaurants as well as wine and beer from around the world according to the event website. The event helps fund the programs at Community Service, Inc.
Tickets for the event range from $75 per person to $100 per couple.
Programs offered at the Community Service, Inc., range from:
- Prevention and education
- Therapeutic foster care
- Day treatment
- Substance abuse treatment
- Mental health treatment
- Youth leadership program
- Youth advocate program
- Youth drug court
- Youth justice
- First Tee character development program
The Brighter Days event will also have live music and a silent auction. The Community Service, Inc., serves Arkansas youth with 20 Youth Resource Centers.