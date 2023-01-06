BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville organization is working to bring awareness to the needs of youth mental health across Northwest Arkansas. Community Service, Inc., a nonprofit serving at-risk youth, will host the Brighter Days event from 6-8 p.m. on March 2 at Thaden Field.

Attendees will have hors d’oeuvres from area chefs and restaurants as well as wine and beer from around the world according to the event website. The event helps fund the programs at Community Service, Inc.

Tickets for the event range from $75 per person to $100 per couple.

Programs offered at the Community Service, Inc., range from:

Prevention and education

Therapeutic foster care

Day treatment

Substance abuse treatment

Mental health treatment

Youth leadership program

Youth advocate program

Youth drug court

Youth justice

First Tee character development program

The Brighter Days event will also have live music and a silent auction. The Community Service, Inc., serves Arkansas youth with 20 Youth Resource Centers.