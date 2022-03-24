SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese in Springdale hosted an event to educate the community about tuberculosis.

The event coincided with world tuberculosis day. It featured screenings and information on the infection.

People could also get COVID-19 and flu vaccines. The coalition’s executive director says COVID-19 hit the Marshallese community particularly hard.

“Today is really another way of making sure that our community is ready and healthy, stay healthy,” Laelan said.