FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple events happening in Fayetteville will require temporary road closures downtown over the weekend.

The Fayetteville Police Department detailed the following closures in a social media post:

Friday, June 17: East Avenue between Mountain Street and the Town Center Parking Deck Entrance, 3 p.m. until 2 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, June 18:

Dickson Street Entertainment District Area, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

West Avenue between Spring Street and the Train Bank, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lane #1 of School Avenue from the Drake Field terminal parking lot to Ernest Lancaster Drive, 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

East Avenue between Mountain Street and the Town Center Parking Deck, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday, June 19: East Avenue between Mountain Street and the Town Center Parking Deck, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The closures are necessary due to a trans march, a pride parade and the Roots on the Avenue concerts.