FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – People who are homeless got meals today at Walker Park in Fayetteville thanks to the efforts of Every Soul Matters Ministry.

Colder days can mean less space being available in warming centers for the homeless. But the ministry tries to combat the temperatures with a hot meal and warm clothes.

The ministry started out by helping communities around the Nation, but eventually learned of the need here in Arkansas.

“You know what? There’s a lot to do right here in Northwest Arkansas and I live here, so we changed our focus to work with the people right here in our neighborhood that we live in,” said Bradley Clyne, Director of Every Soul Matters Ministry.

Every Soul Matters Ministry has given out meals and clothing to our homeless population for the past 3 years.