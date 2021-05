FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Morgan Nick Foundation says the Everyday Superhero 5K has moved due to storm damage at Lee Creek in Van Buren.

The new location is will be 7412 Ellis Street at Fort Chaffee.

A map of the race and further information can be found on the Morgan Nick Foundation’s website.

Packet pickup and onsite registration will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 7 at the Morgan Nick Foundation, 1243 Highway 71 N. in Alma.

The race begins May 8 at 7 a.m.