SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A respiratory disease is being seen in dogs around the country, and KNWA/FOX24 has some tips on how to keep your dog safe.

There are only approximately 200 confirmed cases of this season’s dog flu — which is a new pathogen that is most likely a virus — have mainly come out of Oregon with no confirmed cases in Arkansas, according to Dr. Kate Williams, a veterinarian with St. Francis Animal Hospital in Springdale.

However, the virus is spread through contact with symptoms consisting of a 4-6-week cough that sounds like a goose honking, Williams said.

“Make sure your dog is fully vaccinated,” Williams said on how to protect your dog. “If not, call your veterinarian, schedule an appointment and update their vaccinations. If your dog does show any respiratory illness, isolate the animal to your home and contact your veterinarian.

Williams said all veterinarians are trained on identifying the symptoms, and if it is seen in Arkansas, they will start working with state organizations and diagnostic labs.

There is no known connection between the virus being transmitted to people, Williams said.