Eviction crisis protest forms in Rogers

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas renters are fed up with eviction laws in the state.

With the current health crisis leaving some without rent money, several renters gathered outside Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s community in Rogers to protest.

Many were holding signs asking for rental assistance and for evictions to be stopped.

“There has been an epidemic in Northwest Arkansas and in Arkansas in general of evictions during the COVID outbreak people have lost their jobs and were unable to get new jobs,” Protestor Annabelle Hall said.

Protesters tell us they want Hutchinson to halt evictions into the new year as the the Centers for Disease Control’s national moratorium expires at the end of the year.

The CDC moratorium only applies to tenants who have signed the agency’s declaration form and delivered it to their landlord.