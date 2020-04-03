Evictions not halted in Arkansas due to COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Many may have found it a little tough to pay rent this month but Governor Hutchinson says he doesn’t have plans to halt evictions in the state, as there’s what he calls a “practical moratorium” on evictions.

This is because the courts aren’t open and process servers are not actually going out to evict people.

Hutchinson says he’s spoken with many landlords who have said they’ll waive penalties and interest to make sure renters get their cash payment, whether that be unemployment or from the federal government.

Once you get that, Hutchinson says pay your rent.

“If you don’t pay the rent then, all of a sudden the landlord who has a mortgage can’t pay that and there’s mortgage foreclosure and it escalates down the chain,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said when he sees a need for a moratorium on evictions in the state, he will order it.