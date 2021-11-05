Ex-Arkansas senator seeks retrial of corruption conviction

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas state senator convicted in 2018 of corruption-related charges is pushing forward with a request for a new trial.

Attorney Lee D. Short of North Little Rock filed notice Wednesday that his client, former Sen. Jon Woods, will take his request for a new trial to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The request for a retrial comes after claims that the FBI coerced former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson into giving incriminating information about Woods that should have been protected by attorney-client privilege.