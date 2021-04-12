Ex-Kansas City Chiefs coach charged with DUI after crash

News

by: MARGARET STAFFORD Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

AVENTURA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash that critically injured a 5-year-old girl.

Jackson County prosecutors announced the charges Monday against Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Prosecutors allege Reid was driving about 84 mph, and he had a blood alcohol level of .113 about a half hour after the crash near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4.

Police say his truck slammed into two cars stopped along an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near the Chiefs’ training facility.

Five-year-old Ariel Young, who was in one of the cars, suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

