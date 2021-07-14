Ex-politician’s accomplice gets 2 years in adoption scheme

AP, Kurt Altman, Paul Petersen

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2019, file photo, then-Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen, right, and his attorney, Kurt Altman, leave a court hearing in Phoenix. The former Arizona politician could serve up to 15 years in prison for operating an illegal adoption scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands after he was given his third sentence Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Utah. Petersen had already been ordered to serve 11 years in prison in Arizona and Arkansas.(AP Photo/Jacques Billeaud, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman who acknowledged helping a former politician in an illegal adoption scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands was sentenced to two years in prison in Arizona.

Lynwood Jennet helped submit false applications for the birth mothers to receive state-funded health coverage.

She had pleaded guilty to conspiracy and theft charges for helping the women apply for benefits at the direction of Paul Petersen.

Petersen is a Republican who served as Maricopa County assessor for six years and worked as an adoption attorney before resigning his elected post and pleading guilty in three states to crimes related to to the scheme.

