Excellerate Foundation helps Northwest Arkansans affected by COVID-19

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — While COVID-19 continues to take its toll on our nation both physically and financially, one Springdale organization is helping Northwest Arkansans fill the gap.

The Excellerate Foundation is continuing its work in connecting people with the vital resources they need to survive these trying times.

The organization has already put $2.5 million into the community helping people pay their rent, keep their water running and the lights on.

“When this thing happened, people were just stunned. It was people who typically weren’t unemployed and they just, ‘where do I go, where do I turn to?’ They might need legal help. They might need rental, utility help. They might need transportation help,” said Jeff Webster, president & CEO, Excellerate Foundation.

The Excellerate Foundation has helped over 1500 families amid the pandemic.

Visit its website if you or someone you know needs assistance or you would like to volunteer or donate to help others in need.