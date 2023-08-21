FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The excessive heat in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley has caused schools in the area to make adjustments to their sporting events.

According to a Facebook post by Fort Smith Public Schools, the school district and Bentonville Public Schools developed a plan for the athletic schedule for August 21 to ensure the safety of students.

The post says the Northside and Southside Junior Varsity football games will be rescheduled to a later date.

Northside and Southside 9th grade football conference games will be held. Kick-off for the 9th-grade games will begin at 7:30 p.m. Both teams will hold mid-quarter breaks in all four quarters and as needed.

The post says dance and cheer teams will not enter the field until kick-off and will follow the same water break schedule as the football teams.

According to the post, bands will not be in attendance at either game, and all golf and tennis home matches this week will rescheduled.

A post made by the Springdale School District says outdoor activities are postponed for August 21 due to the excessive heat.