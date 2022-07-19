FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the National Weather Service, a heat index of 105 or above can lead to sunstroke, heat cramps or heat exhaustion when exposed. Something caretakers at Kirsty’s Place try to avoid.

The kid’s normal outdoor activities have been moved to seven or eight in the morning to avoid the peak hours of the day. Harmony Benedict, co-director at Kirsty’s Place, wants parents to know their children are being monitored for signs of heat-related issues during these hot summer days.

“I think the easiest one to see is confusion, like dizziness or nausea,” Benedict said. “There is also skin being very hot to the touch, lack of sweat, or profusely sweating are kind of the main ones.”

Benedict encourages the kids to drink water by making it a group activity. These “water times” have turned out to be effective for the kids.

The care team at Kirsty’s Place continues to keep an eye on the heat index moving forward through the summer.