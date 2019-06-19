EXCLUSIVE: Inside Bentonville’s Walton Boulevard medical marijuana dispensary

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Medical marijuana is one step closer to the City of Bentonville after one dispensary says it’s moving as fast as it can to open.

The sign outside 406 Razorback Drive reads Walton Boulevard Wine and Spirits, but inside it’s being transformed into Arkansas Medicinal Source Patient Center. It will otherwise be known as “The Source” after the paperwork is finalized.

Fayetteville attorney Erik Danielson is one of its owners. “We’re going as fast as we can,” he said. “We got our building permit, a re-model permit from the city at the end of last week, and started the re-model first thing Monday morning.”

The first phase of renovation will complete the retail area.

“The area that’s being framed in right now will be where the patients will walk in, and wait to be buzzed in to the retail space,” Danielson said.

The second phase will come a little later.

“When you go into this portion of the building, this will be dedicated to our in-house cultivation program that we’ll bring on at a later date. We didn’t want to delay the ability to get a re-model permit, so we decided to put that on hold, and we’d like to submit a second permit to the city to build that out.”

In the two weeks that jobs were posted for this dispensary, Danielson says he received over 850 applications.

“It’s really interesting how far people have gone to try to chase down information about either jobs or when we get open,” he adds.

Among the team tackling the large project, is architect Bradley Edwards.

“One of the challenges for any dispensary is security. The things that we normally do for buildings, there’re extra levels of things, like accommodating cameras, checks,” Edwards said.

Once it’s finished, Edwards said, “It’s going to be something that I think the city will be proud of as a building.”

The dispensary is expected to open in late July or early August.

“We really look forward to doing it right and showing people it can be done right and well, and the sky isn’t going to fall once we get open,” Danielson said.

Four medical marijuana dispensaries are set to open in Northwest Arkansas, two in Fayetteville and two in Bentonville.

All four companies are “grow dispensaries,” meaning they won’t have to rely on cultivation facilities to stock the shelves.

According to Scott Hardin with the Medical Marijuana Commission, that means each dispensary can grow up to 50 marijuana plants on site.