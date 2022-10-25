BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As Downtown Bentonville Inc. celebrates its 20th anniversary, some local business leaders talk about Bentonville’s rapid growth.

Tom and Steuart Walton are members of the Walton Family Foundation, founders of Runway Group and grandsons of Walmart and Sam’s Club founder Sam Walton. They are also pilots. They say flying over Bentonville today is a lot different than five years ago.

The Walton brothers called the downtown environment in local cities “the beating heart of Northwest Arkansas.”

“I think that that is really where a lot of the culture is preserved and the character’s defined of this region,” Steuart said.

“As we grow, there will be a need for strategic, on-street cycling-safe infrastructure for cyclists,” Tom said.

Steuart says he thinks Northwest Arkansas can be a leader in the pedestrian and cycling-friendly community nationwide.