LITTLE ROCK, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an Executive Order that created the Arkansas Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Steering Committee (Arkansas CARES Act Steering Committee).

The steering committee is composed of fifteen members appointed by the Governor, six of whom are members of the General Assembly.

The committee will identify the needs of the state and make recommendations to the Governor for the best use of the federal CARES Act funding.