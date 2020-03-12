Exhibit at Bentonville High School opens door to red flags in teen bedrooms

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new exhibit at Bentonville High School is opening the door to potential red flags in your teen’s bedroom.

Hidden in Plain Sight is an interactive exhibit where parents are guided through a simulation of a teenager’s bedroom.

Local experts then explain areas of concern with more than 100 items that could be in a teen’s bedroom.

Experts with the exhibit said it is a way to help parents open up conversations with their teen.

“Don’t be afraid to ask just two questions deeper than that surface one, cause the kids are only gonna answer the first question,” said Pendelton Chief of Police Marc Farrer.

The exhibit was for adults only and included over 100 interactive items for parents to learn about.