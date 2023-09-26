FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — EXILE is coming to Walton Arts Center on Dec. 8, 2023, the band announced on Tuesday.

According to the press release, EXILE will be stopping at Walton Arts Center as part of West Street Live presented by Neal Pendergraft. The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 as part of their 60th anniversary tour.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. and are priced from $44 – $64. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling (479)-443-5600 weekdays 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or in-person at Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

EXILE formed in 1963 looking to play small clubs in Richmond, Ken., but managed to top both the pop and country charts during their 60-year-long career. The five original EXILE members re-formed in 2008 and continue to tour today. Current members of the band include J.P. Pennington, Les Taylor, Sonny LeMaire, Marlon Hargis and Steve Goetzman.