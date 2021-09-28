Expansion helps non-profit alleviate diaper shortage in Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One group in Northwest Arkansas battling a unique shortage in the area cuts the ribbon on a new building in Springdale.

Family Network, a local non-profit, started giving out free diapers in the community after the pandemic started last year.

The program has expanded and now goes by The Diaper Collective, and with the new facility opening, it doesn’t show signs of slowing down.

“We are projected to put almost 100,000 diapers into the community by the end of this year. All of that is due to donations that we have received throughout Northwest Arkansas,” said Sarah Livengood with the organization.

Executive Director of Family Network Audrey Zavaleta said, “Statistically 1 in 3 families don’t have enough diapers for their child to get through, which is a lot. Our mission is to end diaper need in our community.”

The diaper collective is currently holding a diaper drive in Northwest Arkansas.

Donations can be left at the Springdale and Fayetteville libraries.

