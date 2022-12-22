NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Tonight some areas in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley could reach a wind chill of -10 degrees and -20 degrees into much of Friday, which can cause frostbite in 15 minutes. These temperatures affect everything from home to work life. Keep safe with these cold weather tips.

Home tips

When temperatures reach below the freezing point, 32 degrees, then water in pipes starts to expand, which can cause pipes to burst. Temperatures in the area will be below that. Read the latest tips from the City of Fayetteville.

Pet Tips

Roads

Roads have been constantly managed throughout the area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation and road crews started pre-treating roads before the storm arrived, prioritizing bridges and overpasses. It is suggested to stay inside unless it is essential to leave.

Throughout the day, first responders have responded to multiple accidents. If you are hesitant to drive or want to see the latest updates on road conditions, you can find information on I Drive Arkansas.

An ARDOT truck de-icing roads on Interstate 49.

Warming Centers

High winds and constant usage can put the electric grid at risk. At this time there are no widespread outages. Residents who are SWEPCO members can find outage maps here. Carroll Electric members can find their map here.

