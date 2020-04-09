Expected vs. actual hospital bed use in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is not seeing as many COVID-19 hospitalizations at this time as once projected.

These nationally examined projections come from the University of Washington.

They show Arkansas should have about 170 people hospitalized with the virus while we currently sit at 73.

Gov. Hutchinson said the steadiness is promising to see.

“That indicates that we’re reducing that spread and we’re also releasing people from the hospital,” Hutchinson said.

While yesterday we had three more hospitalizations than we do today, 21 people were hospitalized but the number changes often because of people being released.