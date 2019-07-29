Expecting parents invited to upcoming free baby fairs

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Three free Baby Fairs will be hosted for expecting parents across Northwest Arkansas.

Baby Fair will be hosted between 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at three locations: Northwest Medical Center – Bentonville, Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and Willow Creek Women’s Hospital.

Exhibitors and vendors, seminars, labor and delivery tours, prizes and refreshments will be offered. Meet-and-greets with obstetricians and gynecologists, as well as midwives will also be offered.

“During pregnancy, we understand there are a lot of decisions to make such as choosing a name, how to decorate the baby’s nursery and also choosing the right provider and where to deliver,” said Juli McWhorter, chief administrative officer at Willow Creek Women’s Hospital and leader of Northwest Health’s women’s services. “The Baby Fair is an opportunity for mothers-to-be and their families to see what Northwest Health offers, meet the staff and providers and receive education on childbirth, safety, health and wellness during and after pregnancy for both Mom and baby.”

Register here or call 757-5433.