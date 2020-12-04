Experience Fayetteville hosts downtown ‘Pop-Up Lounge’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (Dec. 7, 2020) – Another installment of Experience Fayetteville’s “Pop-Up Lounge” series will be available for downtown guests Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 5-10 p.m. in Fayetteville.

The lounge, located at Block and Meadow, is free to enter. It is a tented area that provides open-air seating for guests to enjoy takeout food orders from local restaurants and drinks from bars participating in the Outdoor Refreshment Area (ORA).

A snow machine will be on hand, and Santa’s sleigh will be set up for photos. Also, live music will be provided by Meadow Makers from 6-8 p.m.

“These pop-up lounges are great for those wanting to ‘support local’ by enjoying food or drinks from locally owned businesses, but would prefer to sit in an outdoor environment,” said Chloe Bell, Experience Fayetteville community engagement coordinator.

Tables are spaced out under lighted, heated tents for groups of two, four or six. Guests are asked to wear masks until seated, and hand sanitizer will be available upon entry. Also, Experience Fayetteville staff will be on hand to sanitize tables between use.

Staff can also provide food and drink suggestions, and a bike valet will be available. The Lights of the Ozarks will be taking place nearby on the Historic Downtown Square.

Fayetteville’s ORA enables guests 21 and older to carry and consume alcoholic beverages in designated cups within the boundary of the district. Participants must be wearing an official ORA wristband, which are provided at partner establishments within the district.

About Experience Fayetteville Experience Fayetteville is the convention and visitors bureau for the city of Fayetteville, Arkansas. It is responsible for marketing the city to visitors and achieving a positive economic impact through tourism. It is the first point of contact for convention and meeting planners, sports tournament coordinators and tour operators. Experience Fayetteville oversees the visitors bureau and its store, as well as the Fayetteville Town Center and the historic Clinton House Museum. The Fayetteville Advertising and Promotion Commission is the governing body of Experience Fayetteville. For more information on Fayetteville, Arkansas, visit experiencefayetteville.com