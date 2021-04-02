Experience Fayetteville’s ‘Pop-Up’ series continues through Saturday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Experience Fayetteville’s “Pop-Up” series continues this weekend.

On Dickson Street, people can enjoy a free lounge area to enjoy drinks and takeout food from local restaurants and bars, all while listening to local artists.

Chloe Bell with Experience Fayetteville says this is a great way to bring people back together in a safe way.

“I think our community really misses having those events throughout the year, they missed Pride, they missed Roots, they missed BBBBQ. So I really enjoy being able to work with all of our partners and get everybody back together.”

The event continues Saturday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers