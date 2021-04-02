Experience Fayetteville’s ‘Pop-Up’ series continues through Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Experience Fayetteville’s “Pop-Up” series continues this weekend.

On Dickson Street, people can enjoy a free lounge area to enjoy drinks and takeout food from local restaurants and bars, all while listening to local artists.

Chloe Bell with Experience Fayetteville says this is a great way to bring people back together in a safe way.

“I think our community really misses having those events throughout the year, they missed Pride, they missed Roots, they missed BBBBQ. So I really enjoy being able to work with all of our partners and get everybody back together.”

The event continues Saturday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.