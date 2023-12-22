SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are still a few days left to do holiday shopping, but there are some things you should think twice before giving it to someone.

Dr. Lutz, M.D. at Northwest Primary Care Har-Ber Meadows in Springdale says when “looking to buy toys for your own children or other children, “It’s really important to think about their age and developmental stage.”

She also says to set boundaries with family members who may not know what to get your child.

“So coach up your aunts, your uncles, your family members set them up for success with gift giving and if there’s boundaries, if you don’t want technology, if you need to avoid those small pieces, help them make those choices for your children,” Dr. Lutz said.

She suggests keeping small pieces like legos away from children because they’re choking hazards.

“They are built to explore things in their mouth as often how they first explore. And so that’s the first place those pieces go,” she said.

Some toys for Christmas require button batteries and Dr. Lutz says this is the most dangerous thing for children to swallow.

“That’s a medical emergency and can burn right through the esophagus, which is pretty wild,” she said.

Dr. Lutz says wrapping paper is also a choking hazard and can cause paper cuts.

“So just making sure we’re doing a good clean up after and really watching when we’re unwrapping the gifts with those little ones,” she said.

Trampolines and baby walkers are also frowned upon if not used with caution.

Dr. Lutz says, “We do see quite a few accidents and injuries with trampolines. So technically, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends against having a trampoline. I kind of think with everything use with caution.”

With baby walkers, it’s not great for bone development if a child is in it for too long.

Babies can also find themselves falling down the steps when using it too.

“Those devices that gift them mobility, but they’re maybe not quite developmentally ready for it can be challenging,” Dr. Lutz said.

After the holiday season, some toys are recalled.

Dr. Lutz warns you to keep an eye out so if you did buy the recalled toy, you can remove it from your home.

If your child asked for a smartphone this Christmas, Dr. Lutz suggests avoiding letting your child use a phone and the internet, aside from schoolwork, for as long as possible.

“We’re putting these devices in kids’ hands that really don’t have the brain development yet to make those wise decisions and to think through all the consequences of their actions about who they’re talking to or what they’re saying,” she said.

She says giving kids access to cell phones, tablets and the internet can be risky.

But if you do decide to give any of those items to your child, she suggests setting parental controls.

Dr. Lutz says, “We want children to be children for as long as they can. It’s such a special time and we don’t get that back. And so setting good boundaries, both with toys and time online and things like that, are going to be really helpful.”

Dr. Lutz also shared some gifts that would be better for children such as books, educational games, and board games.

“Any educational toys for reading numbers, color sorting for our little ones are appreciated as well. And those kindergarten teachers are going to be so grateful when they get your kids and they’ve got a leg up because they’ve been practicing those things,” she said.

She also suggests giving bikes or scooters with proper protective gear.

“We see kids not getting enough physical activity and there’s just more indoor time, screen time. And so any gifts you can give that keep kids active and outside, we love it’s great for brain development, great for mental health,” she said.