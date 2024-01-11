FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Customers filled The Hardware Store in Fayetteville as they prepared for the upcoming snow and freezing temperatures.

Michael Howard, store manager at The Hardware Store says there has been an uptick in sales of winter-related products.

“We’ve been selling a lot of sleds, snow shovels, ice melt. We’ve been selling a little bit of everything today from the time we’ve opened until now,” Howard said.

One customer, who asked to remain unnamed, bought faucet protectors to make sure their pipes don’t freeze and burst for a second time.

“We had pipes that broke last Christmas when it was in the negatives, and so we’re doing everything we can to be ready,” she said.

While they were out of town, Water broke inside of an attic space in an upstairs bathroom and traveled its way to the kitchen and basement where it stayed there for three days.

She says this was due to no heat circulating.

That leak led to renovations and repairs.

“Basically, looked like Jurassic Park with waterfalls coming through the house, so it was a big deal,” she said.

If you do not protect your pipes from freezing, something similar could happen to you.

“After that pipe thaws, you’re not paying attention. You’re asleep. You’re away from home. Then the water starts to escape and cause damage,” said Mikey Newton, master plumber and lead technician for Bud Andersen Home Services.

According to Newton, letting your faucets drip overnight while you sleep can help.

“Whenever you are leaving your water drip, best to do it overnight. While nobody’s using water. You want a small stream coming out of the faucet. So that way, you keep the water moving. It’s a lot harder to freeze moving water than it is stagnant water,” Newton said.

He says you should leave faucets dripping in more than one spot.

“That way, you can keep water moving through all the pipes,” Newton said.

If you are worried about wasting water or seeing an increase in your water bill, Newton says it’s more economical than repairs.

Kami Smythe was shopping at The Hardware Store and bought faucet protectors as well.

She says she is going to let her faucets drip slowly.

“At least at night, maybe during the day as well, to help keep the water flowing and keep it from freezing up in there,” Smythe said.

Newton also suggests opening your cabinets underneath your sink where the water lines are.

“That way the heat from the home can actually help keep those pipes warm,” he said.

Newton says it is important to know where your water shut-off valve is if your pipes start to freeze.

“In a lot of homes, especially newer ones, the whole home shut-off valve will be by the water heater. Granted, we found them in funny places before, like in closets, under sinks. So, it’s really good to know your home in emergency situations.”

He says apartments may be different, so contact your landlord or leasing manager to help you locate the shut-off valve.

If your water valve is in your garage, Newton says to place a space heater in there “that way your water heater or incoming water doesn’t freeze.”

If you have a crawl space in your home, Newton suggests keeping it insulated by using blankets or towels.

The temperature on your thermostat can affect whether your pipes will freeze or not.

Newton says to keep it around 70-72 degrees.

If your pipes do freeze, Newton says to contact a plumber, and if they can’t get to you in time, call the city so they can come and turn your water off.