FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After recent school lockdowns and weapons found at campuses in the area, many emotions and feelings can be in the air.

“Peers are the ones who tend to notice what’s happening with their students the most,” said Jennifer Coldiron the director of school outreach and training for Arisa Health.

Erin Goodwin is the director of children’s services at Arisa Health. She says they partner with 150 schools across Northwest Arkansas. One of the reasons is to provide immediate help to students and staff.

“We will send additional therapists out there to provide some kind of psychoeducation and support,” said Goodwin. “We can do things like one-on-one with students who are struggling or having a hard time and need someone to talk to.”

Coldiron says these situations can take a huge toll on anyone.

“These kinds of situations can certainly invoke feelings of helplessness, feelings of terror. In other words, they can be traumatic for individuals,” said Coldiron.

She says you can prevent a fight or flight reaction by practicing how to deal with it.

“It’s really important to seek resources that allow us to get present and in the here and now, grounding resources, mindful practices, even simple breathing techniques,” said Coldiron.

Coldiron also encourages students to always seek a trusted adult for help or even just for a listening ear.