SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Daylight saving time ends on Sunday at 2 a.m., but it can cause some issues for drivers and pedestrians.

Nick Chabarria, spokesman for AAA, says if you are not getting enough sleep at night, it can cause drowsiness while driving.

He says drowsy driving causes more than 6,000 roadway deaths each year nationwide.

“If you are feeling drowsy behind the wheel, particularly on a longer road trip, make sure you’re taking breaks, taking a quick nap if needed and making sure that you’re trying to stay as alert as possible,” Chabarria said.

Chabarria recommends getting at least six hours of sleep before going on a long road trip.

Sgt. Matt Ray with the Springdale Police Department says pedestrians should wear heavy reflective clothing and walk towards traffic so you can see the cars coming.

This time of the year is when deer can be found on highways, streets and neighborhoods which can be another issue.

“When it comes to the average deer related claim cost, it’s now over $6,600. That was a 3% increase from last year,” Chabarria said.

Ray says if you are in a wooded or rural area, you should be cautious of deer popping out and drive slowly with your headlights on.

If you do hit a deer, Charbarria says to put on your hazard lights and get your car to a safe location “on the side of the road, nearby parking lot, whatever it may be, so that you can contact police and then also contact your insurance agency for next steps.”

He also says your basic vehicle collision coverage will not cover the cost if you hit an animal, but on most auto policies, your comprehensive coverage will. So, check with your insurance agent just to make sure.

He also says make sure your headlights are working because everything such as cars and pedestrians, gets harder to see when it’s dark out.

Plastic casting around the headlights can start to fade after five years according to Chabarria.

There are home remedies that you can use to clean them or take your vehicle to an auto shop.