(NBC) – As the holiday packages pile up on your porch, you may be wondering if it’s safe to touch them.

Infectious disease experts with the Cleveland Clinic say it’s not likely you’ll catch COVID-19 from your gifts. They say the virus can live on cardboard for roughly 24 hours at a time so, by the time it arrives at your door, it’s low risk.

But, to play it safe, experts recommend washing your hands after opening the box, throwing the box away, and sanitizing your hands again.