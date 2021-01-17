Explaining the orange and green dots on the top-right of your iPhone screen

FILE – This March 19, 2018, file photo shows Apple’s App Store app in Baltimore. Apple will begin spelling out what kinds of personal information is being collected by the digital services displayed in its app stores for iPhones and other products made by the trendsetting company. The additional disclosures will begin to appear in apps made for iPads, Mac computers and Apple’s TV streaming device, as well as its biggest moneymaker, the iPhone. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — I’m sure you’ve seen it, an orange or green dot on the top right of your iPhone screen, but do you know what it means?

It’s a new feature from Apple that lets you know when apps are accessing your microphone and camera without you knowing.

Washington County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, Kevin Metcalf, said this adds a layer of security that benefits iPhone users.

He hopes this information helps spread more awareness.

A lot of people don’t think of this. Why do I need to know if my phone is accessing my microphone? I expect it to. Yeah, you do, but did you expect all these other apps on there, that maybe you gave permission to use your microphone, that’s doing it while you’re having a private conversation? KEVIN METCALF, WASHINGTON COUNTY DEPUTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY



Metcalf said you can deny access to apps who don’t need your microphone or camera in your iPhone’s settings.

Just got to privacy, and then select either microphone or camera and choose which apps you don’t want to have this access to: