Explaining the orange and green dots on the top-right of your iPhone screen

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — I’m sure you’ve seen it, an orange or green dot on the top right of your iPhone screen, but do you know what it means?
It’s a new feature from Apple that lets you know when apps are accessing your microphone and camera without you knowing.
Washington County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, Kevin Metcalf, said this adds a layer of security that benefits iPhone users.
He hopes this information helps spread more awareness.
A lot of people don’t think of this. Why do I need to know if my phone is accessing my microphone? I expect it to. Yeah, you do, but did you expect all these other apps on there, that maybe you gave permission to use your microphone, that’s doing it while you’re having a private conversation?KEVIN METCALF, WASHINGTON COUNTY DEPUTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
Metcalf said you can deny access to apps who don’t need your microphone or camera in your iPhone’s settings.
Just got to privacy, and then select either microphone or camera and choose which apps you don’t want to have this access to: