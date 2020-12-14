Explosion near Siloam Springs kills one, other airlifted

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person is dead after an explosion on Bill Young Road northwest of Siloam Springs Monday, December 14.

The explosion killed one person, one was life-flighted to the hospital, and others were injured.

Currently, parts of Bill Young Road is shutdown as multiple first responders and EMS are on the scene.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they are still investigating the cause and they do not know the extent of the injuries.

Victim names have not been released yet.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for the latest.