Expo spotlights minority-owned businesses

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local minority-owned businesses are given a moment in the spotlight October 14.

The Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its first-ever NWA Minority Business Expo at the Metroplex Event Center in Rogers.

The chamber hopes events like this will help the community appreciate the diverse economic ecosystem in the region.

“They are entrepreneurs that are very successful in running their business here. They call NWA home. This is women-owned businesses, veteran-owned businesses, and of course the cultural differences,” said Senior Vice President of Community Engagement and Inclusion Geovanny Sarmiento.

“My wife and I decided to start this business, something that was much needed in the community, in the city of Rogers, and 20 years later, we are proud to say we are the longest standing business in this facility even from the business that it was originally built for,” said Freddy Romero, Chairman for Metroplex Event Center.

The chamber says it saw a great turnout. Every booth was reserved by a local business.