Expo spotlights minority-owned businesses

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local minority-owned businesses are given a moment in the spotlight October 14.

The Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its first-ever NWA Minority Business Expo at the Metroplex Event Center in Rogers.

The chamber hopes events like this will help the community appreciate the diverse economic ecosystem in the region.

“They are entrepreneurs that are very successful in running their business here. They call NWA home. This is women-owned businesses, veteran-owned businesses, and of course the cultural differences,” said Senior Vice President of Community Engagement and Inclusion Geovanny Sarmiento.

“My wife and I decided to start this business, something that was much needed in the community, in the city of Rogers, and 20 years later, we are proud to say we are the longest standing business in this facility even from the business that it was originally built for,” said Freddy Romero, Chairman for Metroplex Event Center.

The chamber says it saw a great turnout. Every booth was reserved by a local business.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers