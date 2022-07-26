FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)– Northwest Arkansas is still under a heat advisory, and local mechanic shops say intense heat can lead to tire blowouts.

Roads can get as hot as 140 degrees in this summer heat, which means you should be keeping a close eye on the condition of your tires.

Tires are meant to withstand hot or cold temperatures, but if they’re not properly maintained it can cause a lot of strain on them.

Will Helton the owner of University Auto and Tire says if you have any pre-existing issue with your car, it can get exposed in extreme temperatures.

“Tires are the only thing that touch the ground on your vehicle and the most important thing on your vehicle, so making sure those are properly maintained is critical in hot conditions,” – said Helton.

Helton suggest people to make sure: tires have enough air, getting them rotated on a frequent basis, and even having a certified mechanic take a look at your tires even if you don’t notice anything wrong.

Taking action early, as Helton says can save you a lot of time and money during this summer heat.

If you want to test out your tire for yourself, you can simply touch them if it’s too hot then that means your tire is overheating.

That could also mean the heat will make the tire expand and eventually blow out.