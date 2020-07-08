FAA grant helps with COVID-19 losses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville will get some financial help to balance out the losses due to COVID-19.

Tonight, the Fayetteville City Council voted to accept a grant from the FAA for $69,000.

The money is meant to help off-set the airport losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city’s chief financial officer also gave an update on the city’s finances so far this year.

“With things opening up a bit on Dickson Street, hopefully, that’s going to improve and I expect it to improve, however, they are down significantly for this point in time,” Chief Financial Officer Paul Becker said.

The city also moved forward to buy more personal protective equipment to help fight COVID-19.