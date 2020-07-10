Face coverings now encouraged in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Face coverings now encouraged within the City of Fort Smith but could become mandatory.

Tonight the board of directors unanimously passed a resolution that encourages masks be worn indoors and outdoors whenever you can’t socially distance.

The board will have a special meeting tomorrow morning where it’ll discuss making the resolution into an ordinance.

There will be a meeting Saturday, July 11, to discuss changing the resolution to an ordinance that would require masks.