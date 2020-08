LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday that the state would distribute 70,000 splash-guard face shields to every school employee in Arkansas.

Gov. Hutchinson said the face shields are to be worn over the required face covering/mask at the employees’ discretion.

Hutchinson said the face shields, which come from the state’s emergency stockpile, would be distributed this week.

“I think many teachers will find this useful,” Hutchinson said.