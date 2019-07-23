Facebook group helps Arkansas teachers with supplies

MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA) — A new Facebook group is giving Arkansas teachers a way to get supplies from generous donors and educators.

More than 25,000 people have joined “Teacher Amazon Gifting” since the page was created July 1. On the page, teachers can share their Amazon wishlist that shows what supplies they want for their classrooms.

Samantha Cook is a teacher for Marvin Primary School in Mulberry, and she said she’s already gotten some necessities.

“A majority of the posts are, ‘gift the comments above you,'” Cook said. “Donors can join the group and select somebody’s list and just purchase off it.”

Cook said she’s gotten pens, highlighters, magnet hooks, modeling clay and other items. She said each package comes with an encouraging note.