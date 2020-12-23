Fact or Fiction? Fact-checking the latest coronavirus concerns

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We are committed to bringing you facts and not fear on the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a list of facts about the coronavirus vaccine courtesy the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

FACT: COVID-19 vaccines will not cause you to test positive on COVID-19 viral tests

FACT: People who have gotten sick with COVID-19 may still benefit from getting vaccinated

FACT: Getting vaccinated can help prevent getting sick with COVID-19

FACT: Receiving an mRNA vaccine will not alter your DNA