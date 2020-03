FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” How do you know if you have the flu or if you have COVID-19?

Flu symptoms:

Fever or chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle and body aches

Headaches

Fatigue

Some people may experience vomiting and diarrhea.

Coronavirus symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

If you are exhibiting symptoms of either make sure you take proper precautions and get tested.