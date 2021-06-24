Fake community service paperwork filed in Pea Ridge

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – If you are assigned community service, it is in your best interest to accomplish it.  

The Pea Ridge Police Department has alerted us to two different instances in the last couple of months where people had court-ordered community service and, instead of doing it, decided to create fake documents which said they had done so. 

Lieutenant Michael Lisenbee worries this is a problem more significant than just these two incidents. 

“It really is discouraging to us that our justice system is being played within that aspect. That people arent taking seriously what the judge is imposing upon them,” said Lisenbee. 

Both of the individuals who have been caught doing this have been arrested and charged with felonies for forgery and tampering with public documents. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers