Fake community service paperwork filed in Pea Ridge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – If you are assigned community service, it is in your best interest to accomplish it.

The Pea Ridge Police Department has alerted us to two different instances in the last couple of months where people had court-ordered community service and, instead of doing it, decided to create fake documents which said they had done so.

Lieutenant Michael Lisenbee worries this is a problem more significant than just these two incidents.

“It really is discouraging to us that our justice system is being played within that aspect. That people arent taking seriously what the judge is imposing upon them,” said Lisenbee.

Both of the individuals who have been caught doing this have been arrested and charged with felonies for forgery and tampering with public documents.