Fall victim transported to hospital by helicopter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — (KNWA/KFTA) — Emergency crews responded to a fall in the forest at Lake Wedington just after midnight Sunday.

The victim fell approximately 15-20 feet off a bluff near the lake.

Wedington Fire Department, Central EMS, Washington County USAR, Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies and an Arkansas Game and Fish Officer hiked to the location to treat and relocate the victim to safety.

The patient was transported to a helicopter landing zone set up the the Washington County Department of Emergency Management then flown to a local hospital by Mercy Life flight helicopter.

The Washington County Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security released a statement on social media Sunday morning.

“Again we see the joint efforts of numerous agencies from local and state government along with a great relationship with our partners at the US Forest service at Lake Wedington. This network allowed for a seamless response, ground transport and medical flight to give the fall victim the care needed,” the statement said.

The patient was treated for trauma upon arriving at the hospital.