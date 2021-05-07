Fallen officers honored in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Eleven law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty were honored.

It was part of the 53rd annual Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial Service held today in Oklahoma City.

Three of the officers honored served more than 100 years ago.

Six died just last year.

Hope Willis, a wife of one fallen officer, says the ceremony means so much to the victims’ families. “It’s one of those things we never got to say goodbye to him. It happened so quickly,” Willis said. “It’s amazing to see all these people here that still respect and still honor, and it gives us so much peace and closure.”

A canine officer that also died in the line of duty was honored during the ceremony.

