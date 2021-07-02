Fallen Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple remembered at Rogers funeral

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fallen Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple was honored by his family, friends, colleagues and state dignitaries during funeral services on Friday at Cross Church in Rogers.

Speakers at the funeral included Governor Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, and Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn.

“This is a day that we gather together as a community, as a family, and as a state, and we grieve over the loss of an officer, someone who served the community, the public, and loved his family,” said Hutchinson. “This is a memorial service, but it is also a tribute.”

Speakers at the funeral included: