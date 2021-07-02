Fallen Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple remembered at Rogers funeral

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fallen Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple was honored by his family, friends, colleagues and state dignitaries during funeral services on Friday at Cross Church in Rogers.

Speakers at the funeral included Governor Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, and Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn.

“This is a day that we gather together as a community, as a family, and as a state, and we grieve over the loss of an officer, someone who served the community, the public, and loved his family,” said Hutchinson. “This is a memorial service, but it is also a tribute.”

Speakers at the funeral included:

  • Governor Asa Hutchinson
  • Attorney General Leslie Rutledge
  • Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn
  • Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree
  • Pea Ridge Officer Jeff Hunt

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers