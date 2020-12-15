Fallen soldiers honored at Van Buren cemeteries

News
Posted: / Updated:

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – For the second year in a row, a veterans post in Van Buren honors fallen soldiers by laying wreaths on their graves.

The Robert Jack Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1322 laid wreaths at Gill and Gracelawn cemeteries.

The public was invited to help lay the wreaths, especially if they had a veteran family member.

“We have always supported our National Cemetery in helping put wreaths out at those graves. Many of us have friends buried there and we just kind of got to thinking that, you know, it’d be nice to something like that here,” said Matthew Hicks, Commander, Robert Jack VFW Post 1322.

Between 700 and 1,000 wreaths were laid at both cemeteries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers