False alarm at Springdale High School after teacher accidentally triggers active shooter alert

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A teacher at Springdale High School mistakenly triggered an active shooter alert on Thursday, according to Rick Schaeffer with the school’s communications department.

Schaeffer said the alert accidentally triggered when a teacher’s phone fell to the floor.

Multiple police units responded to the scene.

“School administrators and the Springdale police quickly were able to determine it was a false alarm. There was no incident at the school,” the school said on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories