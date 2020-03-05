False alarm at Springdale High School after teacher accidentally triggers active shooter alert

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A teacher at Springdale High School mistakenly triggered an active shooter alert on Thursday, according to Rick Schaeffer with the school’s communications department.

Schaeffer said the alert accidentally triggered when a teacher’s phone fell to the floor.

Multiple police units responded to the scene.

“School administrators and the Springdale police quickly were able to determine it was a false alarm. There was no incident at the school,” the school said on Facebook.