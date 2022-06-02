SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Families can experience and learn how to survive a worst-case scenario at the JTL Shop in downtown Springdale.

The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience is an immersive physical challenge that teaches how to get out of an unexpected, real-life situation. The event is being hosted by The Jones Center.

From defusing a bomb to leaping from a moving train, attendees use and test their creative and problem-solving skills.

“What’s exciting for us about the exhibit — it is in Spanish and English, so it’s a bilingual exhibit,” said Terri Trotter, President and CEO of The Jones Center. “We hope to bring a lot of people in to have the opportunity to explore together, to play together, to learn, and we’re really excited.”

More information can be found and tickets can be bought here.