Families donate land for historical preservation

SPRINGTOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Benton County families have donated their land to the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust for the purpose of historical preservation.

According to a news release from Northwest Arkansas Land Trust, the Wasson and Freman-Riley families donated 23 acres of heritage sites in Springtown.

Three different properties were donated. Flint Creek Headwaters Preserve, a 20-acre crop of land, was donated by the late Dr. John Wasson and his family.

Springtown Methodist Episcopal Church South was also donated. The church was established in 1881 and believed by historians to be the oldest standing church in Northwest Arkansas, according to the release.

The third piece of land donated is the Myrtle Freeman and Jerry Riley Pocket Preserve. The release says the preserve is a 1-acre parcel parcel near the namesake spring in the center of town.

Jerry Riley and family at Flint Creek. Courtesy: Northwest Arkansas Land Trust

Dr. John Wasson (center) Courtesy: Northwest Arkansas Land Trust

Flint Creek Headwaters Preserve. Courtesy: Northwest Arkansas Land Trust

Springtown Methodist Church. Courtesy: Northwest Arkansas Land Trust

Springtown Methodist Church. Courtesy: Northwest Arkansas Land Trust

Springtown house and log cabin Freeman Riley Preserve. Courtesty: Northwest Arkansas Land Trust

“Springtown, although small, has outsized significance to the cultural and natural history of Northwest Arkansas,” said Marson Nance, Director of Land Protection and Stewardship for the land trust. “With the preservation of the Springtown Methodist Church, an historic homesite, and a natural area which is home to a threatened fish species, all along a recognized Civil War Trail, the NWA Land Trust is protecting a lot of conservation value within a small package. We are excited about the opportunities conserving these special places will provide to future generations of Arkansans.”

Those interested in donating to the upkeep and restoration of these properties can call 479-966-4666 or visit the website for more information.