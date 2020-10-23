Families find creative ways to give out treats for Halloween

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With Halloween right around the corner, some families are getting creative with their plans to give out treats this year.

Just by looking at their decorations, you can tell the Browns are serious about Halloween.

In fact, homeowners Robert and Leslie Brown say it is their family’s favorite day of observance. Leslie said she didn’t want her kids or other kids to miss out on all of the fun.

Brown said on a normal Halloween night, her neighborhood would be packed with kids going door to door, in their costumes. This year, things will look a little different because of the health crisis.

Brown’s kids got their costumes back in August and have been waiting for month for the festivities to begin. She said she wants to keep as much normalcy in their lives during these times and didn’t feel right skipping Halloween all together so they made some modifications to their celebrations.

Brown and her friend Carrie Garcia looked for safe ways to give treats to the kids and decided to build a candy chute. The ladies bought the pipes, joints, spray paint and a few decorative features and got crafty with it.

They will be in the yard, giving some sweet treats without all of the risk.

“All the kids have to do is walk by hold their candy basket under it, and we can just throw candy down the chute and that way the big crowds don’t have to pass each other up and down the driveway,” said Brown.

“Just the idea that you can stay in your close family unit, that you’re outside, and it’s easy to do a costume with a mask on and if everyone is taking precautions then I think it could be a pretty fun holiday,” said Garcia.

The ladies say this is their way to bring some spooky fun to their community.

Brown said when it comes to her family trick or treating, they will avoid communal candy baskets where kids are grabbing it themselves because of the high contact. They plan to only stop by homes where they can safely get their treats.

She said families need to do what is comfortable for them and that there’s plenty of ways to celebrate safely.

“If it feels too risky to get out with the neighbors and go house to house, then set up your own trick or treating inside. Make candy stations in different parts of your house and if you can dress up then do that,” said Brown.

Her family and several neighbors also plan to carve pumpkins outside, each family in their own front yard.

Now, if you’re out on Halloween night, don’t forget to wear your mask, especially when you cannot socially distance or are around people who do not live in your household, as recommended by the CDC.